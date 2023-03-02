First National Bank of Omaha Buys 658 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $288.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.