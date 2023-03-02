First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.10% of LHC Group worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 169,170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

LHCG opened at $169.81 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.