First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Timken were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

