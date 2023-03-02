First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.94 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after buying an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,665,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,024. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SouthState Price Performance

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

SSB traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $78.84. 70,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,250. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

