First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $426.97 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

