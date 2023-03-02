First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 172.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 238.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.0 %

DORM opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

