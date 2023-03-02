First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,514 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 586,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $105.78. 1,051,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,871. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

