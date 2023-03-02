First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Trading Up 0.7%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14,000.00 and last traded at $14,000.00. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,900.00.

First National of Nebraska Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13,864.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13,802.00.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National of Nebraska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National of Nebraska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.