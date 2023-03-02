First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 1,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

