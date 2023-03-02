First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

FSLR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $195.08. 2,602,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,752. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.89 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $199.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,716,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 462.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $40,750,000 after buying an additional 223,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

