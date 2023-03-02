First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,608,773 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 942.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Weyerhaeuser worth $145,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

WY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

