First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Nasdaq worth $177,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 860.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.