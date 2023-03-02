First Trust Advisors LP Has $184.04 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Omnicom Group worth $184,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after acquiring an additional 972,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE OMC opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

