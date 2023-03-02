First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 110,782 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Albemarle worth $215,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

