First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Kellogg worth $171,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $414,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 69.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 626,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 257,415 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $19,638,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 190.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

