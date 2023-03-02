First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,148,734 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,442,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Regions Financial worth $189,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,030,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,182,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

