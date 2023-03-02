First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cascadia Acquisition Trading Up 23.3 %

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

