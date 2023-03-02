First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 177.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 213,819 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 84,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHHC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

