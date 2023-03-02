First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 275,000 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCAA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $846,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

LCAA opened at $10.22 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

