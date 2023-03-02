First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at $174,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $274,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

