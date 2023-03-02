First Trust Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.55 Million in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Talon 1 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $543,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TOAC opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.