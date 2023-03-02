First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 3.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 402,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 283,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

ARYD stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

