First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 106,880 Shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,880 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Edify Acquisition worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 113,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Edify Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,378,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 78,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAC opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

