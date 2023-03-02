First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 200,915 Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 757.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,915 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 1.13% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 803,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,928,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 757,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,916,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAK opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

