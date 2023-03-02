First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Black Mountain Acquisition worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BMAC opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

