First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 49,905 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TGNA opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

