First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.49 Million Position in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Jackson Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $844,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Jackson Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jackson Acquisition by 49.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 211,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Acquisition Price Performance

RJAC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Jackson Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

About Jackson Acquisition

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

