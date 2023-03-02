First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.90% of Jackson Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jackson Acquisition by 49.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 211,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,262 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $999,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJAC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Jackson Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

