First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. 244,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $94.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.