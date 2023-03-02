First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 52.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance
Shares of ROBT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 20,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.