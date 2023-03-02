First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 52.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROBT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 20,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,000,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

