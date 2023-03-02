First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.38. 64,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 116,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

