First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.31 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

