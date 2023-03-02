First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.42. 12,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 5,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

