FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Trading Down 0.4%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.