Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.