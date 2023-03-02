Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 76,936 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.35% of Salesforce worth $502,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,026,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,489. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.