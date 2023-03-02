Flossbach Von Storch AG Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.