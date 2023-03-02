Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 351,609 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351,609 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,336,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Wix.com

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

