Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000.

BBMC stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

