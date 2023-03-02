Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 47,119 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Rating) by 332.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 6.81% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of JPXN opened at $59.96 on Thursday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

