Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 42,304 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.47% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

