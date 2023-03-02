Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 713.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.