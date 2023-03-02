Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 713.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SPHD opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
