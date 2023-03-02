Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,813 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,334 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

