Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

