Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230,083 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 157,592 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 922,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

