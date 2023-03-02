Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 435,038 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,038 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.93% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 46,091.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 317,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 316,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,038,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 78,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

SPEU opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

