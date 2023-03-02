Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $87.67.

