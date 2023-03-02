Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Flywire updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Flywire stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88.
In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $400,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 920,530 shares of company stock worth $20,591,716. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
