Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Flywire updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Flywire stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $400,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 920,530 shares of company stock worth $20,591,716. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 850.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

