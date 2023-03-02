Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.55

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.90. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 11,100 shares traded.

Foraco International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$190.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

