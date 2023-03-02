ForgeRock, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ForgeRock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at ForgeRock

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 216,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $801,841.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $125,741.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,014 shares in the company, valued at $910,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 40,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $801,841.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,447 shares of company stock worth $3,817,252. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

